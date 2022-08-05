SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Playing for Iowa State and the 3v3 Team USA squad this past summer, the future looks bright for Nyamer Diew.

But, the former Sioux City East standout has not forgotten her past. Diew and Iowa State teammate Mary Kate King took the opportunity this weekend to give back to the next generation of ballers at the Sioux City North Girls Basketball camp.

An Iowa State connection from Sioux City North’s Angie Kristensen would bring the junior forward back to Siouxland. Diew spoke on skills, mindset, and culture. With the camp lasting only through tomorrow, girls from all around Siouxland came out to improve their skills and expand their game from the Iowa State players. The experience was not just rewarding for the campers, but for Diew as well.

“If I made one person better today, that is a win for me. I gave a ball to a girl and she was like ‘I don’t get any recognition in basketball and so this means the world to me’ and I was like oh that’s crazy. You worked so hard like you deserve it,” Diew said.

King also spoke on how it feels being in a position to give back after being a basketball camper herself at a young age.

“I think it’s kind of like full circle. You did this as a kid, you’ve been through the whole process. You’ve done it all and now you’re kind of giving back in a sense,” King said.