Crowd Surfing 9/12/19 – Gameday Grub

After week one Sergeant Bluff-Luton wasn't a lock to be one of the top teams in 3A. A rough loss to Lewis Central looked rough on paper, but in the following two weeks, the Warriors have been lights out on both sides of the ball.

The offense exploded in week three versus Sioux City East, going off for 522 yards, as senior quarteback Daniel Wright went 20-25 for 321 yards, with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.