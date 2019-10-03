Crowd Surfing – 10/2/19 – Movies

With the 2020 season in it's beginning stages, the Sioux City Musketeers are working towards another playoff appearance this year, but they want more than just a trip to the postseason.

"We want to win the Clark Cup," said Musketeers head coach Luke Strand. "And that's our number one goal. I think the Naderson Cup is a glorious deal, but it tells a story of a whole season. The Clark Cup is a championship."