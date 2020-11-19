Creighton’s Alexander signs two-way contract with Phoenix Suns

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander (5) takes the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John’s, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

OMAHA, Neb. — After going undrafted in Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, Creighton product Ty-Shon Alexander has signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns.

A 6’4″ guard from Charlotte, N.C., Alexander led Creighton and ranked third in the BIG EAST with 16.9 points per game last season. He added 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game for a Bluejay squad that ranked No. 7 nationally in the year-end Associated Press poll.

Alexander was second in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.860), fourth in three-pointers per game (2.61), fifth in minutes per game (34.7), sixth in three-point percentage (.399) and eighth in steals per contest (1.3). He is one of two players in Creighton history with 80 or more three-pointers in consecutive seasons and one of 10 men in the Bluejay record book with multiple seasons of 500 points or more. Alexander was named First Team All-BIG EAST, First Team All-District by the USBWA and NABC, and Third Team All-American by USA Today following his junior season. He helped get ready for that campaign by competing with USA Basketball in the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Alexander played in 98 games overall at Creighton, starting 66 of them. He closed his Bluejay career ranked 25th with 1,241 points, sixth with 81.3 percent marksmanship at the free throw line and seventh with 210 three-pointers made. Also a lockdown defender, Alexander and Kyle Korver are the only players in Creighton history to lead the team in both scoring and steals in two consecutive seasons.