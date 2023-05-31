SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A pair of prominent men’s college basketball players are set to return after testing the NBA Draft waters.

Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga will be back for the Nebraska Huskers. The All-Big Ten Honorable Mention was just one of six Division I Players to average at least ten points per game while boasting a line of 50-40-85.

Trey Alexander will be back for Creighton. The Oklahoma City product is the third starter to announce his return, joining Baylor Scheierman and Ryan Kalkbrenner.