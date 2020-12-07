Creighton women pick up first win of season at Butler

Indianapolis, Ind. — The Creighton women’s basketball team couldn’t have been happier to see senior point guard Tatum Rembao step on the floor for the first time this season as the Bluejays opened its contest at Butler with a 17-0 run. Creighton went on to capture an 88-41 win, with five players in double figures.

The Bluejays moved to 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in BIG EAST action, while Butler dropped to 0-2 overall and in conference play.

Senior Temi Carda got the Bluejays rolling with the first five points of the game, then after a free throw from sophomore Mykel Parham , fellow sophomore Rachael Saunders connected on a trio of three-balls to give the Bluejays a 15-0 lead with 4:44 remaining in the opening frame. The Bluejays went on to extend their edge to 17-0 on an interior layup from freshman Emma Ronsiek , before Butler got a bucket inside from Upe Atosu (3:27). Before the first quarter was over, Creighton held a 27-6 lead, forcing the Bulldogs in 11 turnovers in the frame. Saunders and Carda racked up 17 combined points in the first quarter.

The Bluejays went on to claim each ten-minute segment of the contest, holding a 46-18 lead at the half.

The second half saw Bluejay freshman Morgan Maly assert herself with 12 of her game-high 16 points in the third and fourth periods. Maly led all scorers with 16 in the win, while Saunders delivered 12 points. Carda, Rembao and freshman Molly Mogensen rounded out the Bluejays in double digits with 10 points.

Butler got a team-high 11 points from Upe Atosu, the only Bulldog to reach double digits.

Creighton’s 47-point margin was the most by a Bluejay squad in BIG EAST play, eclipsing a 32-point win at Providence on Jan. 11, 2014. The last time Creighton posted a victory by at least 40 points came on Nov. 15, 2015 when the Bluejays bested Marist 89-46 in D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton returns to Omaha to host Nebraska on Dec. 14 at 5:00 pm, the game will be televised on Nebraska Educational Television (NET).