Creighton volleyball avoids second loss to South Dakota with five-set win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(via Creighton Athletics)

No.14 Creighton Volleyball dropped the first two sets before storming back to win the final three frames in a 3-2 win at South Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D. The turnaround came just 43 hours after South Dakota had pulled off a similar reverse sweep over the Bluejays in Omaha.

Scores in favor of Creighton on Sunday were 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7.

Keeley Davis had 20 kills and 17 digs, while Jaela Zimmerman also notched a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs. Ellie Bolton had 21 digs adn Kiara Reinhardt finished with eight kills and three aces while serving a match-ending 7-0 run for Creighton.

Elizabeth Juhnke led all players with 23 kills for South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories