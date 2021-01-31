Creighton volleyball avoids second loss to South Dakota with five-set win

(via Creighton Athletics)

No.14 Creighton Volleyball dropped the first two sets before storming back to win the final three frames in a 3-2 win at South Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D. The turnaround came just 43 hours after South Dakota had pulled off a similar reverse sweep over the Bluejays in Omaha.

Scores in favor of Creighton on Sunday were 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7.

Keeley Davis had 20 kills and 17 digs, while Jaela Zimmerman also notched a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs. Ellie Bolton had 21 digs adn Kiara Reinhardt finished with eight kills and three aces while serving a match-ending 7-0 run for Creighton.

Elizabeth Juhnke led all players with 23 kills for South Dakota.