OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – The Creighton Bluejays are a team with aspirations of another deep postseason run, speaking on the excitement and expectations at its media day.

Creighton returns a trio of starters in Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander, and Baylor Scheierman to lead a team stocked with experience. Head coach Greg McDermott and the Jays did some work in the transfer portal as well, bringing in First Team All-Mountain West choice Steven Ashworth. The Utah State transfer ranked in the top ten in three-pointers and three-point percentage last season.

After making an Elite Eight run in 2022, it’s about keeping up that standard for this year’s Creighton squad.

“I’d say that the expectations are the same as last year. For me, I think we can win a national championship. I think we can be in the Final Four and in that same position we were last year and hopefully getting over that hump this year. I have the utmost confidence

in myself and the guys around me and around my coaching staff. I think they’ll put us in the best position to win and I think we’ll be able to meet those expectations,” Creighton junior guard Trey Alexander highlighted.

The Bluejays’ exhibition game is at home on November 3rd, hosting Wayne State.