OMAHA, NE (KCAU) – Creighton men’s basketball released the non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season. Below are the matchups, dates, and locations for the Bluejays:

Nov. 3 vs. Wayne State (Exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 11 vs. North Dakota State

Nov. 14 vs. Iowa

Nov. 18 vs. Texas Southern

2023 Hall of Fame Classic

Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Boston College, Loyola Chicago, Colorado State) (Kansas City, Mo.)

Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Boston College, Loyola Chicago, Colorado State) Kansas City, Mo.)

Nov. 30 at Oklahoma State

Dec. 3 at Nebraska

Dec. 9 vs. Central Michigan

Jack Jones Classic

Dec. 13 at UNLV Henderson, Nev.

Dec. 16 vs. ALABAMA