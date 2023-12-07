MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KCAU) – #3 Creighton saw its season come to an end in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals, falling to #2 Louisville 3-2 at Fitzgerald Field House.

The Bluejays who entered the match on a 17-match win streak, dropped its first set of the postseason in set one 25-21. Creighton fought back to even the match with a 25-14 win in set two before dropping set three 25-23.

Creighton forced a fifth set after beating the Cardinals 26-24 in set four. Louisville used a key 9-1 run in the final set to propel the Cardinals to the 15-8 set victory and the match win.

Norah Sis recorded a match-high 22 kills for the Jays while Kendra Wait and Kiara Reinhardt notched double-doubles.

Creighton ends the season with a 29-5 record.