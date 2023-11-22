KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Courtesy of Creighton Athletics) – Baylor Scheierman had 21 of his 24 points in the first half and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 29 points to lead No. 8 Creighton men’s basketball to an 88-65 win over Loyola Chicago on Wednesday afternoon at the 2023 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

Scheierman also snared a game-high 12 rebounds to pick up his 39th career double-double. The win moves Creighton (5-0) into Thursday’s title game against Colorado State (5-0), which defeated Boston College 86-74 in the first game of the day.



Creighton uncorked a 16-3 run to break open a tight game, with its seniors leading the way. All 16 points came from its senior class, including nine from Scheierman and seven by Kalkbrenner, as CU opened up a 34-26 lead. CU’s lead reached as large as 10 before settling for a 45-37 advantage at the break. Scheierman had 21 points, including five three-pointers, while Kalkbrenner added 15 points before the break. Loyola Chicago was paced by 11 points form Des Watson.



The Bluejays ran away from Loyola with a 14-2 run to stretch its lead to 64-43 with 13:16 to play as they drained their first five three-point shots of the second half. A personal 8-0 run by Steven Ashworth finished off the CU flurry. Loyola countered with a 12-3 run, clawing within 69-55, before CU’s clinching 9-0 run ended any upset hopes.



Kalkbrenner finished with 29 points and Scheierman 24 of his own, both season-highs. CU drained 14 three-pointers in the contest, just above its season average of 13.5 that led the country entering the day. The Bluejays shot 55.2 percent from the field and 51.9 percent from three-point range while also winning the rebound battle 38-27.



The Ramblers were paced by 15 points by Dez Watson and 14 from Braden Norris.

Thursday’s title tilt will be broadcast on 1620 The Zone as well as CBS Sports Network.

Image Courtesy: AP