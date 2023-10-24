NEW YORK, N.Y. (KCAU) – The Creighton Bluejays men’s and women’s basketball teams were both on the mics at Big East Media Day at Madison Square Garden in New York City as both squads are coming into the season with plenty of expectations.

On the men’s side, Creighton comes off its Elite Eight run with a trio of starters back in Omaha as Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander, and Baylor Scheierman all received All-Big East Preseason honors.

Creighton was selected second in the Big East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, earning four of eleven first place votes.

For the Jays, they feel the key is going to be using what they learned in its tournament run to grow for this season.

“I think its coach speak when we as coaches and players think its coach speak when we talk about the value of one possession. I think those three guys Trey, Baylor, and Ryan now understand when I bring it up in practice. There were a lot of possessions in that San Diego State game, take the last one out of the game, that we could have done a little bit of a better job offensively or defensively that could have impacted the outcome of the game.” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said.

Just like the Creighton men’s team, the women’s squad will look to make another NCAA Tournament run. The Jays return its top four scorers and 84 percent of its total scoring to a roster that features six seniors.

Creighton was tabbed second, earning one first place vote while only trailing UConn. Bluejays head coach Jim Flanery noted how this season is not only about accomplishing what they look to do, but also elevating to the next level as a unit.

“I think it’s fun because I think the challenge of taking a really good team and trying to find a way to make them elite as a coach, that’s fun and I think our players have bought into that too. It’s like, ok, we’re good but what are some of the things we can do every day to get better.” Flanery emphasized.

The Creighton Bluejays men’s team plays its season opener at home against Florida A&M on Nov. 7th while the women’s will begin its campaign on the road at North Dakota State on Nov. 6th.

