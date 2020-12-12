Creighton basketball improves to 4-1 with 98-74 win over Nebraska

Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney (34) drives to the basket against Nebraska’s Lat Mayen (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

No. 8 Creighton used a 23-2 run to open up a close game in the second half to beat in-state rival Nebraska for the 13th straight regular-season meeting in Omaha. CU led 44-40 at the half before pulling away for a 98-74 win.

A competitive opening period saw both Creighton and Nebraska use small bursts to change momentum. Trailing 8-6 with 16:30 on the clock, junior Marcus Zegarowski lifted his Bluejay teammates with a personal 9-0 run in under one minute. Zegarowski put Creighton ahead with a trey from the left wing, then went on to connect on three from the charity stripe and gave the Bluejays a 15-8 lead with a three ball from the right wing.

Nebraska answered with seven straight points to knot the game at 15-15, getting three-pointers from Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Dalano Banton as well as a free throw by Banton.

The Bluejays pushed ahead once more, thanks to another Zegarowski surge. Leading 19-17, the Massachusetts native scored the next five points to give Creighton its largest lead of the half at 24-17. Nebraska rose to the challenge, capturing a 33-30 edge with 3:41 left. Creighton responded with another 9-0 burst, this time getting four from senior Denzel Mahoney, three by Zegarowski and a bucket from senior Damien Jefferson. Creighton went on to hold a 44-40 lead at the break.

Zegarowski finished with 22 points and Mahoney 20, both season-highs. They were joined in double-figures by Ryan Kalkbrenner (13), Jefferson (11) and Christian Bishop (10).

Nebraska was led by 26 points from Teddy Allen.

Creighton returns to the court on Monday, Dec. 14 as the Bluejays open BIG EAST play at home against Marquette at 8:00 pm on FS1.