Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announces retirement next month

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bruce Rasmussen is stepping down as Creighton athletic director. He helped oversethe rise of the men’s basketball team and the school’s transition to the Big East Conference during his tenure over the past 27. Rasmussen is generally well regarded, though he he and the school were sanctioned by the NCAA earlier this year for a rules violation. He was honored as the top athletic director in Division I a record four times. He also spent five years on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball selection committee. The 70-year-old Rasmussen will retire next month.
