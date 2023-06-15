SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota Coyotes men’s basketball team will be playing in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

USD will be one of four teams in the Desert Division. The ‘Yotes are slated to take on Virginia Military Institute on November 17th and will play either Northern Arizona or Purdue Fort Wayne on the 18th.

In conjunction with the tournament, Paul Bruns and company will face DePaul on the road on November 13th. This is just the second meeting between the two programs, with the first taking place in Vermillion during the 1938-39 season.