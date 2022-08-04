Image Courtesy: USD Athletics

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The South Dakota Coyotes kicked off fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming season. With a solid group of returners for USD Head Coach Bob Nielson, the Coyotes hope to build off last season’s success.

USD had itself an up and down season last year, finishing in a three-way tie for third place in the MVFC and 7-5 overall. Also to note, the Coyotes picked up three wins over ranked opponents. The team punched its ticket to the FCS Playoffs, falling to Southern Illinois in the first round. The Coyotes hope for another strong season from their defense, which allowed less than 21 points per game.

Overall, Nielson spoke on the excitement of the season being around the corner as well as a preview of what to expect from the squad this season.

“First days are always great. There’s just something about them that makes them really special…getting those guys together all on the field at the same time going at the same director with one common goal. There’s always a little bit of excitement, a little bit of butterflies in the stomach…even for an old guy like me,” said Nielson.

The USD coach also emphasized the improved depth for the Coyotes, which he believes will be beneficial as the season progresses.

“It’s always about improving day by day. I think the one thing that’s obvious is we’ve got more depth that we’ve had at a lot of positions and it’s something we need in our program and something that is going to help us when we move forward on the season,” added Nielson.

The Coyotes kick off their season on September 3rd at Kansas State.