Coyotes come up short in Springfield as #18 Missouri State spoils South Dakota road trip

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI (AP) — Jason Shelley accounted for four touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 31-23 victory over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.  

Shelley tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Kevon Latulas early in the fourth quarter to give Missouri State (2-1, 1-0) a 24-23 lead. Shelley’s 12-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 4:42 remaining. Carson Camp completed 12 of 29 passes for 231 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for South Dakota (2-2, 0-1). Carter Bell had three receptions for 102 yards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories