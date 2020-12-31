Coyote women cruise to non conference win before Summit League play on Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD Athletics) — A 30-9 opening quarter was plenty of cushion for South Dakota as they cruised past Midland 89-39 Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Coyotes’ final tune-up ahead of Summit League play this weekend.
South Dakota (4-3) entered with the nation’s ninth-longest home win streak and extended it to 14 dating back to last November. The Coyotes host Denver (2-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
