Coyote women cruise to non conference win before Summit League play on Saturday

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit calls out a play to her team during the second half of a first round women’s college basketball game against Clemens in the NCAA Tournament in Starkville, Miss., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD Athletics) — A 30-9 opening quarter was plenty of cushion for South Dakota as they cruised past Midland 89-39 Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Coyotes’ final tune-up ahead of Summit League play this weekend.
 
South Dakota (4-3) entered with the nation’s ninth-longest home win streak and extended it to 14 dating back to last November. The Coyotes host Denver (2-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

