Coyote women cruise to non conference win before Summit League play on Saturday

Columbus, Ohio (Nebraska Athletics) – Nebraska could not overcome a cold-shooting night, as the Huskers fell at No. 25 Ohio State, 90-54, in Columbus on Wednesday evening.

The Huskers (4-6, 0-3 Big Ten) shot just 28.3 percent on the night, including 24.3 percent in the first half, as Ohio State built a 38-21 halftime lead.