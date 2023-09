AMES, IOWA (KCAU) – After a dominant showing in the secondary on Saturday’s 30-9 win over Northern Iowa, Iowa State’s Jeremiah Cooper earned the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. The sophomore defensive back intercepted Theo Day twice, including a 58-yard pick six on UNI’s first drive for ISU’s first points of the season.

The El Paso, Texas product added four tackles and is the first ISU defender with two picks in a game since Marcus Spears against Texas Tech in 2018.