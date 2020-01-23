Continuity the key in Siouxland Christian’s best start in school history

“When Nelson Wilson was named the head coach of the Siouxland Christian boys basketball team in 2018 he was the third coach in the last three years. He led the Eagles to an 8-14 record in his first season at the helm, but it was an early season conversation with his team that he feels may have turned the program around.

“I go back to last year when we had dropped our sixth straight game, and so we kind of had a talk in the locker room, and the guys just needed to know I was going to be here,” said Wilson. “Basically my message was ‘if we’re going to go 0-21 we’re going to do it together. I’m going to be here, and we need to get some things in order here.'”

Following that conversation the Eagles went 8-8 in their final 16 games to close the season, while knowing that all but one player, and finally their coach, would be back in 2019, which was all the reassurance this year’s seniors needed.

“He’s our third head coach in high school, so it was hard transitioning different systems over and over again,” said Eagles senior Christian Heilbuth. “And like he said, we didn’t have an off-season with him, so we just came in running his system right off the bat. But now that we’re used to that we knew he was going to be here, which was a big part. So that helped to have the system two years in a row, and that’s a big part of our success.”

That early success translated into a 10-0 start before the team dropped its first game at River Valley a week ago. A game where leading scorer Jonah DeRoos missed the game with an ankle injury. DeRoos is healthy now, but feels it was a good wake up call to get in mid January.

“I think it pushes us more even,” said DeRoos. “And we need to realize that not every game is guaranteed a win. 10-0 is great, 10-1 is great, but we just need to know we need to play our best every game.”

From a team that only won one game two years ago, to a team with only one loss in late January, there may be no team in the state who values continuity the way this year’s Eagles do. But the main goal is still ahead of them: qualifying for a trip to Des Moines in March for a shot at the crown.”