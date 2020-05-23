Construction on University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s football training center delayed

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos speaks during an NCAA college football news conference, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb., announcing a new planned $150 million football training facility adjacent to Memorial Stadium. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Bill Moos says construction on a $155 million football training center has been delayed but the project will continue.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports construction was scheduled to begin in June.

Moos cited possible financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the delay.

But he says the design phase of the 350,000-square-foot project is well underway, as is fundraising.

The project will be built adjacent to Memorial Stadium and house the Husker football program.

It will also provide training and academic facilities for all of Nebraska’s sports teams.

A new track for the school’s outdoor track and field program also is being delayed.