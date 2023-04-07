SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Ryan Conmy netted his second hat trick of the season and propelled the Sioux City Musketeers to a 6-2 victory over the Tri-City Storm.

Conmy opened the scoring at the 5:44 mark of the first period. He netted a power play goal and gave the Muskies a 1-0 lead.

Evan Werner tied the game at the 12:23 mark of the first, but Kaden Shahan notched the Muskies their second power play goal of the opening period at the 16:05 mark for his 16th and a gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish.

In the second, Conmy scored just 1:54 into the period. At the 9:01 mark, Colin Kessler netted his fifth goal of the campaign when he punched in a rebound from a Grayson Badger break away and handed Sioux City a 4-1 lead.

In the third Tri-City pulled closer on an Alex Bump goal just 48 seconds into the period. Sioux City put the game away with a Tyler Hotson break away goal at 13:41 in the final frame, his 16th of the season. Sioux City scored their sixth and final goal on an empty netter from Conmy to finish his second hat trick of the season.

Croix Kochendorfer earned the win in net for the Musketeers by stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

Sioux City has now won three of their last four and seven of their last nine.

Sioux City (27-25-2-3) now travel to Des Moines on Saturday to face the Buccaneers at 6:05 pm.