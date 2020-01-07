Concordia takes top spot in preseason GPAC baseball coaches’ poll

COURTESY: GPAC COMMUNICATIONS

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia University totaled 100 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Championship. The Bulldogs garnered ten (10) first place votes as the top selection. The final first place vote went to Jamestown who is picked second with 89 points. Midland was third (67) and Northwestern fourth (66) after a vote of league coaches.

Concordia was the regular season champion in the GPAC last spring with a league mark of 23-5 and an overall record of 33-20. Jamestown won the GPAC Tournament Title after going 19-9 in conference play and posting an overall record of 35-18. Both Concordia and Jamestown advanced to the NAIA Baseball National Opening Round.

Once again the GPAC baseball season for 2020 will feature a 28-game schedule.

The GPAC Postseason Tournament will feature two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on April 30-May 2 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Tuesday, May 5, in the Cypress Risk Management GPAC Championship (one nine inning game) at the highest remaining seed.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2020 GPAC Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: