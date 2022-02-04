(Sioux City, Iowa) – Concordia University totaled 100 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Championship. The Bulldogs garnered ten first place votes as the top selection. The other first place vote went to Doane University who is picked second with 91 points. Mount Marty was third (76) and Briar Cliff fourth (69) after a vote of league coaches before the season started.

In 2021, Concordia and Doane were the regular season co-champions in the GPAC with a league mark of 21-7. The Bulldogs won the GPAC Tournament Championship over Doane by a score of 7-2. Concordia then advanced to the NAIA World Series for the first time in school history and was just the second GPAC team to do so.

The GPAC Postseason Tournament will feature two four-team tournaments (Seeds 1,4,5,8 and Seeds 2,3,6,7) (double elimination) on May 5-7 at the sites of the top two seeds. Then the two tournament winners will play on Tuesday, May 10, in the GPAC Championship (one nine inning game) at the highest remaining seed.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2022 GPAC Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll: