DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – Staying Locked In: That’s been the main focus for Northwestern College football during their stay in Durham, North Carolina for NAIA Championship Week, with that mindset being emphasized now more than ever less than 24 hours out from kickoff of the NAIA National Championship against Keiser.

“You’re kind of just at a loss of words, a lot of work goes into this. Kind of just at a loss of words, honestly,” Northwestern junior linebacker Ben Kingery said.

The Red Raiders are just four quarters away from claiming its second consecutive Red Banner as they’re competing in the NAIA national championship for the third time in the last four seasons. For the Red Raiders, it’s a familiar foe on the opposing sideline as they’ll take on Keiser University in a rematch of last season’s title game.

Despite playing the Seahawks here before, the Red Raiders say it’s not a variable they’re taking into account come game day.

“It’s a completely different new team and we feel like we have a new team on the field as well. We know we’ll have to play good. The team that wins tomorrow is the team that plays the best from 12pm until 3pm,” Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty said.

For Northwestern, it’s the NAIA Player of the Year in starting junior quarterback Jalyn Gramstad who highlights the Red Raiders’ big three along with senior running back Konner McQuillan and senior wide receiver Michael Storey. All three players are among the nation’s leaders in touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive back Cody Moser leads the nation in interceptions with his 10 picks, just one away from the Red Raiders’ single-season record. A team that truly prides itself on being well-rounded.

“We always pick each other up, we always know that we’ve got each others backs. Being able to lean on each other and feed off each other gives us both sides of the ball a lot of confidence,” Northwestern senior running back Konner McQuillan said.

“We just lean on each other and feed off each other. It’s a great aspect of our team,” Northwestern junior defensive back Cody Moser said.

Taking a look at Keiser, they average 41.5 points per game good for sixth most in the NAIA. Pacing the Seahawks offense is running back Jaden Meizinger. The junior has racked up 1,522 yards from scrimmage, finding the end zone 22 times. He has had four consecutive multi-TD games and has scored in the last eight games for Keiser.

Stopping him and an offense that averages 215 rushing yards per game will be pivotal for Northwestern.

“For them, they want to run the football. Their offensive line is phenomenal. We’ve got to be disruptive on our defensive line and we’re going to have to tackle really well,” McCarty said.

A win for the Red Raiders would give the program its third undefeated season as a four year institution and first since 1983.

“I was kind of thinking about how it all started back in August and it’s awesome to see how far we’ve come and make it back here. It’s been an awesome ride,” Moser said.

The Red Raiders have done their job of focusing on the task at hand to this point. But one of the main messages they’ve taken away from the Durham trip is to be present in the moment and be where their feet are. Words they hope to put into action on championship Monday.

Kickoff for the NAIA National Championship between Northwestern and Keiser is set for 12:00pm ET/11:00am CT at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The title game will be broadcast on ESPN3 with Drew Fellios (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (color), and Hayley Lewis (sideline) on the broadcast. Local radio broadcast features Doug Broek and Mark Bloemendaal on the call on KSOU Radio (93.9 FM).