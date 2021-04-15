Historic Briar Cliff women’s soccer season ends at NAIA National Tournament

(KCAU) — The #18 Briar Cliff women’s soccer team saw its historic 2020-21 season come to end Thursday with a 2-0 loss to #15 Lindsey Wilson in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championships in Spring Arbor, Michigan.
The Chargers, playing without leading scorers Flor Suarez and Ariana Rodriguez, battled for 90 minutes against the Blue Raiders but came up short. Lindsey Wilson’s Kim DeGroot put away her first goal of the season on a corner kick in the 10th minute of the game, which was ultimately the game winner, and Silvia Marchesi added an insurance goal with three minutes to play as the Blue and Gold were pushing for a score.
Briar Cliff was the more aggressive team in the second half of action, playing with more urgency in search of the equalizer, but could not find the back of the net.
The Chargers saw a number of quality chances in the second 45 minutes, attempting six shots and seeming to hold the majority of possession.
“Soccer is unfair at times,” said head coach Clark Charlestin. “We played a brilliant second half, we put ourselves in good position to get back in the game, but we couldn’t capitalize.”
Briar Cliff’s season comes to a close at 12-3-2 overall. On top of winning the program’s first GPAC regular season title, the Chargers made some significant changes to the record books.
The 12-win season is tied for the third most in school history, despite the shortened schedule, and three losses is the fewest in a season in program history. The Chargers also matched a single-season win streak record, winning five-straight contests early in the year. BC reached its highest-ever national ranking, checking in at 18th in the latest NAIA poll.
Ruby Campa’s final goals against average of .48 in the 2020-21 season sets a new school record.
“This group has been fantastic, a solid young core, and has great senior leadership that this program will miss,” Charlestin added.
The Chargers will return a number of key members from the 2020-21 team in the fall of 2021.
