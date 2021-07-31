Creighton’s Mahoney signs with Hornets’ NBA Summer League team

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – After not being selected in the Thursday’s NBA Draft, Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney signed the play this summer with the Charlotte Hornets. Former teammate Mitch Ballock did the same signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Congrats to @denzel_mahoney for signing to play with the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League! pic.twitter.com/qDDGaBdUkc — Potter Sports Group (@PotterSportsLLC) July 31, 2021

Mahoney capped off the 2020-21 season averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The forward also earned All-Big East honorable mention.

Former Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowksi was the only Bluejay selected in the NBA Draft, going in the second round (No. 49) to the Brooklyn Nets.