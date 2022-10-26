SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Briar Cliff is taking a step into the Esports Arena

In a press conference, this afternoon the college unveiled its new esports teams and arena. They currently have 14 players who compete across three games with more on the way as the school is actively recruiting players from all over the world. KCAU 9 spoke with the team’s coach about the future of the program.

“It is a fresh program so it’s going to be a little hard to recruit, it just depends on what we can offer in scholarships and also what kind of coaches and stuff that we have,” Moehrke said.

You can watch them compete through the team’s website or on Twitch.