6 Northwestern headed to NAIA Semifinals after upsetting #2 Grand View 27-24

(Courtesy Northwestern College Athletics)

Eli Stader converted a 21-yard field goal with 1:03 left and the Raider D stopped Grand View on fourth down in the final seconds to give No.6 Northwestern a thrilling 27-24 road win over No.2 Grand View in the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals played today on Duke Williams Field in Des Moines, Iowa.

Northwestern, now 10-1 on the season, advances to play in the national semifinals for the eighth time in program history and first since the 2000 season.

Tyson Kooima completed 24-of-34 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns against the No.1 passing and total defense in the NAIA, a defense that had not surrendered a 200-yard passing game all season. Kooima was named the game’s most valuable player on offense.

The Raider D continued its high level of play, limiting Grand View to a season-low 285 yards on offense, led by Trevor Rozeboom, who was named the game’s most valuable player on defense. Rozeboom shared game-high honors with Parker Fryar, with 10 tackles, one quarterback sack for a safety at the start of the third quarter that changed the game’s momentum.