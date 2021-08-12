3 USD Coyotes named preseason All-Americans

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KCAU) — South Dakota seniors Brady Schutt, Jack Cochrane and Dalton Godfrey have been named preseason all-Americans by HERO Sports the site announced Wednesday.

Schutt and Cochrane have been named preseason all-Americans for the second year in a row, but this marks the first such recognition for Godfrey, the Coyotes’ long snapper the last three seasons and an all-MVFC honoree. Godfrey and Schutt, the Coyotes’ punter, teamed to help lead the nation’s top punting unit last spring which netted 43.7 yards per boot.

Schutt is a two-time all-conference performer who has ranked fourth in the nation in punting average in each of the last two seasons. His 46.0-yard average in the spring was a career-best and his 42.9-yard career average is a program record.

Cochrane was an all-Valley linebacker in 2019 when he led the league in tackles during the regular season. He is the Coyotes’ active leader in tackles with 224 which includes 13 tackles-for loss. Cochrane has been named a team captain for the third consecutive season.

All three Coyotes hail from Iowa with Schutt from Orange City, Godfrey from Cedar Falls and Cochrane from Mount Vernon.

The full list of HERO Sports Preseason All-America Team can be seen here.