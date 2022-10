SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are our area college football scores from October 15th, 2022:

IOWA

#22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21

#1 Morningside 59, Jamestown 7

#4 Northwestern 23, Dordt 0

Dakota Wesleyan 31, Briar Cliff 24

Central College 52, Buena Vista 27

SOUTH DAKOTA

Illinois State 12, South Dakota 10

NEBRASKA

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

#24 Augustana 31, Wayne State 27