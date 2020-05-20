Coach’s payments to player lead to University of Iowa volleyball sanctions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa women’s volleyball program is on probation for one year and must vacate 33 wins over two seasons as part of its penalty for violations committed by former coach Bond Shymansky.

The university’s athletic department also will pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA as part of the negotiated resolution.

Shymansky admitted making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player during the summer of 2017. He was fired in June 2019.

The 33 vacated wins came in matches in which the player appeared in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.