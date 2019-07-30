Coaches vote Morningside football as the top team in the GPAC

After a 15-0 season, ending as the top team in NAIA football, it appears that the GPAC coaches agree that Morningside will be the top team in the conference heading into the 2019 campaign.

As all ten team’s coaches gathered in South Sioux on Tuesday morning, the coaches and media both voted to see who would be the top team in the conference, with coaches not being allowed to vote for their own team. Here are the results:

2019 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches’ Poll:

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 81 (9)

2. Northwestern 73 (1)

3. Dordt 62

4. Midland 58

5. Briar Cliff 46

6. Doane 41

7. Hastings 34

8. Concordia 22

9. Dakota Wesleyan 18

10. Jamestown 15

For the seventh year a media poll was conducted among those present at the press conference. Morningside was tabbed in the media poll to win the GPAC with 119 points and 11 first place votes, while Northwestern second with 109 points and one first place vote. Dordt was picked third with 87 points and Midland fourth by the GPAC media with 84 points.

2019 GPAC Preseason Football Media Poll:

Place Team Pts (1st Place Votes)

1. Morningside 119 (11)

2. Northwestern 109 (1)

3. Dordt 87

4. Midland 84

5. Briar Cliff 66

6. Doane 64

7. Hastings 48

8. Concordia 35

9. Dakota Wesleyan 24

10. Jamestown 23

Games for the 2019 season kick off on Thursday, August 29, with Dakota Wesleyan traveling to Dakota State at 7 PM. Also in action on opening weekend are Doane (vs. Ottawa University – Arizona), Jamestown (at Valley City State) and Dordt (vs. Keiser University) all in non-conference play. The GPAC schedule will consist of nine games in the conference. League games will begin on September 7th and 14th.