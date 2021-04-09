Coaches: Venue, coverage diminish NCAA volleyball tournament

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke (16) has a spike blocked by Stanford’s Holly Campbell (3) and Kate Formico (11) during the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball championship match in Pittsburgh. Athletes in sports other than football say they were not surprised to see the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences postpone fall sports until the spring. Even though they will continue training, some wonder if it will be possible to play or whether the coronavirus will cancel their seasons as well. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Coaches of two of the top teams in the NCAA Division I volleyball tournament are complaining about the setup for the event next week in Omaha, Nebraska.

First- and second-round matches and regional semifinals will be played in a convention center with what Nebraska coach John Cook says are inadequate locker facilities.

The CHI Health Center arena will be the site of the national semifinals and final.

Wisconsin’s Kelly Sheffield says he’s disappointed that first- and second-round matches will be streamed on ESPN’s digital platforms without play-by-play announcers or analysts.