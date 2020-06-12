Coach Ferentz, players say positive change underway for Iowa Hawkeyes

Breaking News
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a news conference, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa football team took a big step toward improving its lines of communication in the week since the program was hit with allegations of systemic racism, Ferentz and three of his players said Friday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Coach Kirk Ferentz and three of his players say the Iowa football team took a big step toward improving its lines of communication in the week since the program was hit with allegations of systemic racism.

Players returned to campus to begin voluntary workouts and spent two days with coaches voicing concerns about the program’s culture.

Ferentz says the meetings were raw and emotional and that players did most of the talking.

Former players accused strength coach Chris Doyle of bullying and making racist comments. He remains on paid administrative leave.

