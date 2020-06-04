CNOS Fieldhouse’s Edge training program wants to improve athletes across Siouxland

The CNOS Fieldhouse Edge Training program has only been around for a few days, and already more than a hundred Siouxland athletes of all ages have signed up to get to work.

“We don’t want to supersede sports and performance at the schools, we want to be the cherry on top,” said Ben Oberle, Director of the Program. “We want to help with the movement. We have a little bit smaller ratio [of coaches to athletes], it’s about 1:7”

The Edge program is designed to improve on an athlete’s athleticism and overall fitness, rather than training them for any particular sport.

“We’re not necessarily focusing on making people a better baseball player or a better basketball player, but to make them faster, to move better, and to have injury prevention skills,” Oberle said. “That’s the goal of our program.”

The criteria for success over the 4-week program is a marked improvement in a variety of speed and agility based areas.

“We’re baselining it off of their 10 and 40 [yard dashes], their shuttle run, their vertical, and their broad jump,” said Oberle. “Our goal and hypothesis is that our program will improve those movements and be faster and be able to move better.”

Oberle hopes that improving these athletes will help Siouxland make a name for itself in athletics.

“At the end of the day, we wanted Siouxland to have a place where we could come and train and get better so we can compete against those other athletes in other states in every sport,” he said.

As over a hundred young athletes begin their training, the Fieldhouse believes this is just the beginning for the future of sports in Siouxland.