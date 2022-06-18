Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City Explorers dropped the second game of the series to the Cleburne Railroaders 8-4.

Sioux City’s offense got off to another quick start, scoring all four of their runs in the first inning.

Sioux City reached base almost every way possible in the first inning. A hit, walk, hit batter, error and a fielder’s choice. An Ademar Rifaela RBI single, an error and a two-run single from John Anthon gave Sioux City a 4-0 lead.

However, that was the last production the Sioux City bats provided in the ballgame. They produced only two hits the remainder of the game. After a single with two outs in the second, Garrett Alexander retired the final thirteen batters he faced. Danny Zardon tossed a perfect seventh to retire 16 straight Explorers. Sioux City did not have another base runner until the eighth with a lead off walk and did not collect another hit until a ninth inning lead off double.

Alexander (1-5) earned his first win of the season going six innings allowing four runs, one earned on four hits with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

The Railroaders’ began their comeback in the fourth by putting two runs on the board. After back to back hit batters to start the inning Chase Simpson drove home the first run with a RBI single and a double steal between Simpson to second and Nehrir taking home made it a 4-2 game.

For a second straight night it was a Jacob Bockelie sixth inning home run that gave Cleburne the lead. This time a three-run homer to make it 5-4. The Railroaders added one run in the seventh and two runs in the ninth to cushion their lead to make it a 8-4 final score.

Cleburne was able to consistently put base runners in scoring position thanks to a franchise record eight stolen bases. They finished the night one shy of the league record of nine, they were not caught.

Zach Hedges started on the bump for the Explorers and was handed a no decision. He threw five and one-third innings, had five strikeouts, and gave up four hits, four runs, and two walks.

Max Kuhns (0-3) took the loss. He pitched one and two-thirds innings, giving up two hits, two runs, one walk, and had three strikeouts.

The Explorers will attempt to avoid the sweep in Sunday’s game starting at 4:05. Kevin McCanna (5-1, 4.15) draws the start for the Explorer’s and will be opposed by right handed pitcher Kevin Hilton (1-1, 3.57).