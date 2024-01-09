IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a clean sweep of the national women’s basketball awards for Caitlin Clark this week, taking home all three major honors after another stellar stretch this past week.

Clark was named the Naismith Player of the Week, AP Player of the Week, and the USBWA Player of the Week after guiding Iowa to a pair of wins highlighted by a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Michigan State.

Against Rutgers, the nation’s leading scorer tallied her third triple-double of the season with a 29 point, 10 assist, and 10 rebound performance.

The national honors come in along with her 24th Big Ten Conference Player of the Week award, surpassing former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson for the most in conference history.

Image Courtesy: AP