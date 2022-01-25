UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 to spoil Makenna Marisa’s third 30-plus performance of the season. Clark, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo. Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later. Marisa, second in the league in scoring behind Clark, finished with 32 points to surpass 1,000 for her career.
Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists in 107-79 win over Penn State
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter