IOWA CITY, IOWA – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Co-Player of the week, the conference announced Monday. Clark shares the honor with Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon.

Clark has tallied 27-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, nine player and five honor roll. This is her third-consecutive Big Ten Player of the Week honor and fourth this season.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native averaged 27.5 points, 9.5 assists, nine rebounds and shot 92.9 percent from the free-throw line in the Hawkeyes’ wins over Purdue and Nebraska. She was 26-for-28 from the free-throw line and drew 22 fouls.

Against Nebraska, Clark registered her third season double-double and fourth career double-double, recording 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She added four steals and two blocks and shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free-throw line, while drawing 10 fouls of her 22 fouls for the week.

Clark and the Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday to take on the Minnesota Gophers inside Williams Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.