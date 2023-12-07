AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – In front of a sold-out Hilton Coliseum, #4 Iowa defeated Iowa State 67-58 to with this year’s installment of the Cy-Hawk series.

Caitlin Clark notched a game-high 35 points, scoring her 3,000th career point in the third quarter. Clark becomes the first Hawkeye to achieve the feat while becoming the 15th player in NCAA women’s basketball history with 3,000 points. Also, she is the only player in Division I history to have 3,000+ points, 750+ rebounds, and 750+ assists in a career.

ISU freshman Audi Crooks recorded a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Iowa State while Addy Brown totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds in the game.

Iowa improves to 9-1 while Iowa State falls to 4-4 on the season.