ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KCAU) – Many young athletes in Northwest Iowa dream of suiting up for the Iowa Hawkeyes or the Iowa State Cyclones, with a pair of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (CL/G-LR) products making their dreams of playing in Kinnick Stadium a reality as they’ll both head to Iowa City as teammates next season.

CL/G-LR wide receiver Reece Vander Zee and running back Graham Eben both announced their commitment to play for Kirk Ferentz in June, fulfilling a goal they’ve had their entire lives.

The duo will be reunited with former Lions standout and SportsZone Football Player of the Year Zach Lutmer, who will be entering his freshman year with Iowa.

“It was awesome just to get it out of the way before the senior season just to celebrate with my family and be excited for my next chapter, just realizing that I’m actually going to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes is really surreal for me,” Vander Zee said.

You want to go play for one of the best defenses in the nation and I knew that I could be the best player I could be there and no matter what how I out of there, I’m going to be the best I can be. I don’t know if it will really set in until I’m down there, but it’s a cool experience. Time to go make it happen but right now I’m focused on what I’ve got going on now, I guess,” Eben added.