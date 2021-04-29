Chicago drafts Ohio State QB Justin Fields 11th overall

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. Fields is a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the year. He is the second quarterback drafted by general manager Ryan Pace since he was hired in 2015. The Bears traded up a spot in 2017 to take Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Trubisky is now a backup in Buffalo. The Bears went 8-8 last season for the second year in a row, then lost at New Orleans in a the wild-card round.

