SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Sioux City Explorers announced that they’ll be bringing back a familiar face. The 2021 American Association Defensive Player of the Year will be back in a Sioux City uniform. The 30-year-old is an X’s fan favorite mostly known for his highlight reel plays in the outfield.

The Boise, Idaho native has been a mainstay in the Explorers lineup, playing 172 games in the last two seasons while recording 155 hits and 57 RBI for Sioux City.