SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Briar Cliff Chargers took part in a matinee matchup at home against the McPherson College Bulldogs. Briar Cliff fell to the Bulldogs on the road last year and look to get it back at home.

The Chargers controlled possession early on as Oscar Perez and Filip Peters created scoring opportunities, but could not find the back of the net. McPherson applied pressure on the attacking end later in the first half. Chargers’ goalkeeper Coy Leytham came up with a few big saves to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

Neither team scored in the first half, but the Bulldogs tacked on two second-half goals to defeat Briar Cliff 2-0.