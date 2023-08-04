SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff Chargers football team announced the addition of D’Mauria Martin as the team’s new special teams coordinator and linebackers coach.

Martin is more than acclimated with the GPAC, earning all-conference honors during his three seasons as a defensive back for Concordia. After his playing career, Martin began his coaching career with the Bulldogs before making the move to Chadron State as an assistant coach.

Briar Cliff opens up its season on the road against Waldorf on August 26th.

Image Courtesy: Briar Cliff Athletics/Chadron State Athletics