SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Christian has a saying: “Tradition never graduates.” Those words were made true yet again by the 2023 Wolfpack squad.

Five Siouxland teams hit the IGHSAU State volleyball hardwood in Coralville last week with dreams of a title, and Western Christian volleyball made it a reality securing the Class 3A State crown with a 3-1 win over Mount Vernon.

Winning the Class 2A title last year in a 5-set thriller over Dike-New Hartford, the Wolfpack made the move up to 3A this fall starting out with a tough early-season schedule. The team also graduated seven seniors and returned just one starter from that 2022 squad.

Still, that signature grit and perseverance shown bright on the biggest stage for the Wolfpack towards ultimate glory, earning the program’s 19th overall State crown and 14th under longtime head coach Tammi Veerbeek.