SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Metros is a collection of many high schoolers from around the metro area, but all came together to claim the program’s first Midwest High School Hockey League State Tournament Championship since 2018. Hear from Nate Solma, Jo Hope, Ryan Hedquist, and the rest of the team to discuss their unforgettable year, and their journey towards becoming champions.