SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Siouxland churned out nearly 20 title winners at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines, but few ended as dominant in their event as Sheldon’s Maddie Olson. Our conversation with the three-time State champion in the Class 2A High Jump, alongside head coach Maggie Lloyd, on the future USD leaper’s approach and confidence in ending her high school career atop the podium.