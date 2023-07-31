SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Iowa high school State baseball tournament came to a close last week, but not before Remsen St. Mary’s baseball won it all in Carroll. It was a road to redemption for the Hawks after a tough State runner up finish in 2022, but the group maintained pursuit of its singular goal all season long. A 26-game win streak push that ended with a 7-4 defeat over Lisbon to claim the program’s first Class 1A State title since 2016.

The full Hawks team joined KCAU 9 Sports in studio for the newest SportsZone Champions Chat, discussing the feelings of completing its revenge tour, playing for past and future Hawks, and optimism in defending their title next season.